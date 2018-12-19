Trial of ‘tobacco case’ ringleader to be public, televised

AMMAN — Under the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah, the trial of the primary suspect in the so-called “tobacco case” Awni Mutee will be public and televised, Minister of State for Media Affairs Jumana Ghunaimat announced on Wednesday.

Broadcasting the corruption case trial is a facet of the government's transparency policy, Ghunaimat, who is also the government spokesperson, stressed, adding that “the public has the right to know the full truth”, the Jordan News agency, Petra, reported.

The State Security Court (SSC) prosecutor on Wednesday ordered the detention of Mutee, who was extradited on Monday from Turkey, hours after the King called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The detention order was issued following the prosecutor’s investigation with the defendant, during which Mutee “disclosed important information and details regarding the case” that the prosecutor found worthy of follow-up and further investigation, according to Petra.

The prosecutor stressed the need for the public to abide by a gag order issued by SSC Attorney General Hazem Majali that bans the publication of any news or information related to the case, to “protect the secrecy of the investigation”.

Mutee is a Jordanian businessman who reportedly fled the country to Lebanon in July, one day ahead of a crackdown on an alleged illegal tobacco manufacturing and smuggling factory.

He was wanted on six charges including carrying out acts that endanger public safety and security, carrying out acts that would change the country’s economic entity or endanger the society’s basic conditions, according to the Interpol Red Notice.