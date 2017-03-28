You are here
Trump believes it’s time to strike a Mideast deal — envoy
By Mohammad Ghazal - Mar 28,2017 - Last updated at Mar 28,2017
DEAD SEA — US envoy to the Middle East Jason D. Greenblatt on Monday said he was "looking forward to meeting with Arab partners" at the 28th Arab summit.
The Jordan-hosted pan-Arab meeting offers an opportunity to discuss ways to "best work together against extremism and towards peace and prosperity", Greenblatt said.
In a series of tweets, Greenblatt continued that US President Donald Trump believes that "peace between Israelis and Palestinians might be possible and that the time has come to make a deal".
"The US President and I believe that such a peace agreement will reverberate positively throughout the region and the world," he tweeted Monday.
"I am honoured to be representing the United States, as an observer, at this week's Arab League summit in Jordan," the US official said Monday.
On Saturday, Jordan's Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani said the presidential envoys of the US and Russia will attend the Arab summit meeting at the leaders’ level on Wednesday.
In remarks to the press, Momani, who is also the government’s spokesperson, added that the UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura would also attend the opening session of Amman summit to talk about the latest developments in the political negotiations on the Syrian crisis.
A representative from the EU will also be present at the summit, according to Momani.
Related Articles
DEAD SEA — Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir will attend the 28th Arab summit held in Jordan in spite of an international arrest warrant and
Around 10,000 military personnel from Jordan, the US and several other countries are expected to participate in the Jordan-hosted “Eager Lion 2015” military drill, slated between May 5 and 19, according to the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF).
RAMALLAH — US President Donald Trump's administration waded into the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Tuesday as one of his top a
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Mar 28, 2017
Mar 26, 2017
Mar 28, 2017
Opinion
Mar 27, 2017
Mar 27, 2017
Mar 27, 2017
Mar 26, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment