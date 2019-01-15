Two men, woman convicted in post office armed robbery case

AMMAN — The State Security Court (SSC) on Tuesday sentenced two men to 15 years in prison, each, after convicting them of the armed robbery of a post office in Zarqa Governorate in February.

The SSC also sentenced a woman to one year in prison after convicting her of hiding stolen money, a senior judicial source told The Jordan Times.

The three defendants were standing trial at the SSC on charges of forming a gang with the aim of attacking private and public property.

Court papers said the two defendants stormed into the Jordan Post Office centres in Dhuleil, around15km to the northeast of Zarqa, on February 7 last year, threatening the employees with weapons and managed to steal JD 24,000 before fleeing the scene.

The woman, who lives in Ruseifa town, between Amman and Zarqa, was found guilty as an accessory to the crime.

The SSC tribunal was presided over by Judge Mohammad Afif and included judges Ahmad Qatarneh and Nasir Salamat.

SSC Prosecutor Capt. Mohammad Mahasneh had asked the court to inflict the maximum punishment on the defendants.

Tuesday’s verdicts will automatically be reviewed by the Court of Cassation within the next 30 days.