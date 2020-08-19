Two-state solution ‘sole path’ to peace — FM

AMMAN — Jordan on Tuesday reiterated that the Israeli announcement to halt annexation of Palestinian land and the abidance with the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, are the key prerequisites for “opening a political horizon” to resolve the conflict and proceed towards a comprehensive and just peace.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, during his discussions with Secretary of the Central Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation Saeb Erekat, emphasised that the occupation is the root cause of the conflict, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The foreign minister underscored that the end of the occupation on the basis of the two-state solution, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, signed accords and the Arab Peace Initiative, is “the sole path” to realise a just peace, the statement said.

The two sides stressed the need to scale up international efforts towards an “effective action” to launch negotiations and realise the two-state solution on the basis of international law, warning that any other alternative “would deepen the conflict and undermine all peace opportunities”.

Erekat expressed Palestine’s appreciation for the Kingdom’s “unwavering” position on the Palestinian cause, lauding Amman’s support for the Palestinian people in gaining their just and legitimate rights, notably their right to freedom and the creation of a viable independent state.

Erekat also drew attention to the importance of the Hashemite Custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, highlighting the Kingdom’s role in maintaining the holy city’s Arab identity and its historical and legal status quo.

The two sides also reviewed developments related to the Palestinian cause, reiterating ongoing bilateral coordination and consultation.