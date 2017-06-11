‘UJ among top 2% of global universities’

AMMAN — The University of Jordan (UJ) is among the top 2 per cent of global higher education institutions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Saturday, based on the QS World University Rankings.

According to the results, UJ is in the top 551-600 universities ranked in the global index, Petra said.

The university also ranked among the top 390 universities in reputation and top 300 in its “quality of graduates”.

The report said that UJ witnessed a 4.1 per cent increase in the amount of published scientific research in 2011-2015, and a 56 per cent increase in the number of professors quoted in academic papers.

The university came first locally in academic reputation, quality of outcome, number of quotations in academic work and number of foreign professors.

UJ President Azmi Mahafda stressed the university’s keenness to continue to progress in international rankings, heralding the recent rankings as an endorsement of its strategy, which aims to improve educational plans, its enhanced use of technology and its increase scientific research.

QS is an annual ranking of the top 1,000 universities in the world and is considered one of the top three higher education rankings in the world in terms of importance and impact, along with the rankings of Times Higher Education and the Shanghai Rankings, according to Petra.