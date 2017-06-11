You are here
‘UJ among top 2% of global universities’
By JT - Jun 11,2017 - Last updated at Jun 11,2017
AMMAN — The University of Jordan (UJ) is among the top 2 per cent of global higher education institutions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Saturday, based on the QS World University Rankings.
According to the results, UJ is in the top 551-600 universities ranked in the global index, Petra said.
The university also ranked among the top 390 universities in reputation and top 300 in its “quality of graduates”.
The report said that UJ witnessed a 4.1 per cent increase in the amount of published scientific research in 2011-2015, and a 56 per cent increase in the number of professors quoted in academic papers.
The university came first locally in academic reputation, quality of outcome, number of quotations in academic work and number of foreign professors.
UJ President Azmi Mahafda stressed the university’s keenness to continue to progress in international rankings, heralding the recent rankings as an endorsement of its strategy, which aims to improve educational plans, its enhanced use of technology and its increase scientific research.
QS is an annual ranking of the top 1,000 universities in the world and is considered one of the top three higher education rankings in the world in terms of importance and impact, along with the rankings of Times Higher Education and the Shanghai Rankings, according to Petra.
Related Articles
AMMAN — Improving the ranking of Jordanian universities in international ranking indices requires promoting a culture of applied scientific
AMMAN — Three Jordanian universities are among the top 28 academic institutions in the Arab world, according to Times Higher Education’s ran
AMMAN — Since its establishment over 30 years ago, the Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST) has strived to be a leading academ
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 11, 2017
Opinion
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 11, 2017
Jun 10, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Comments
DR SAMUEL IHEMDI (not verified)
Sun, 06/11/2017 - 03:39
GOOD JOB AND NEWS AND MUCH MORE WORK ARE STILL NEEDED TO KEEP THE UNIVERSITY IN THIS POSITIVE PROJECTILE.
Add new comment