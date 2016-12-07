UJ launches portal to communicate with alumni

AMMAN — The University of Jordan (UJ) on Wednesday launched an online portal for the university’s alumni to “enhance communication and work as database for job providers and companies to assure higher employment”.

The Gradsgate, which is the fruit of cooperation between UJ and Khireej Corporation, is an online network focused on students and fresh graduates seeking a career opportunity, aims to empower UJ graduates, Khireej founder and Gradsgate CEO Khalid Sharaiha told The Jordan Times.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Sinaria Abd Al Jabbar, UJ’s rapporteur on the Gradsgate committee, highlighted the importance of the university’s communication with the graduates as it is considered a key criterion when it comes to global university classifications.

Sharaiha explained that the social and professional platform will be a private social media network, allowing users to create profiles and connect with their colleagues and professors, enabling them to send messages and share academic and social events, and job posts.

The graduates will be able to sign up on the network through their Facebook and LinkedIn accounts or by e-mail on the website http://alumni.ju.edu.jo.

Zu’bi Zu’bi, UJ president’s adviser for alumni affairs, said the graduates miss the communication with the university once they finish their studies due to a change in their priorities, as they start looking for jobs and improving their future careers, but the Gradsgate will ease the road for better communication with them.