‘UK’s Prince William to visit Jordan this summer’

AMMAN — The Duke of Cambridge Prince William is scheduled to visit Jordan, the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel this summer, British Ambassador to Jordan Edward Oakden said on Thursday.

During a press conference, Oakden said that Prince William’s visit, announced by Kensington Palace, will be the first official one to Jordan, which was at the request of Her Majesty’s government and has been welcomed by the Jordanian authorities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The ambassador stressed that the visit will be a “strong” opportunity to enhance historic ties between the two countries, adding that the prince will meet senior officials in his politics-free visit.

Oakden noted that Jordanian-British ties are historic, dating back to 1921 during the reigns of Their Majesties the late King Abdullah I and King Hussein and now His Majesty King Abdullah, adding that the relations are becoming stronger generation after generation under the “distinguished ties” between both countries’ royal families.

He also pointed out that Queen Elizabeth visited Jordan in 1984 and that King Abdullah always meets the queen during his visits to London.

As for the UK support to Jordan, especially due to hosting Syrian refugees, Oakden said that London contributed to supporting Amman since the beginning of the Syrian crisis, with $750 million to help the country face the repercussions of the refugee crisis, before adding $250 million last year and a similar sum this year.

He stressed that half of these amounts go to support local communities hosting Syrian refugees, expressing appreciation for the Kingdom’s humanitarian role in hosting Syrians and providing them with services.

On the peace process, the British diplomat stressed that his country’s stance supports the two-state solution with Jerusalem being a joint capital, highlighting the importance of finding a just solution to the Palestinian refugees’ issue.