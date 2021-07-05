UK minister for Middle East marks Jordan centenary in Amman

UK’s Minister for the Middle East James Cleverly engages with Jordanian youth on Sunday (Photo courtesy of British embassy Facebook page)

AMMAN — UK’s Minister for the Middle East James Cleverly met Yousef Bataineh, secretary general of the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, to discuss regional issues, including the UK’s position on illegal Israeli settlements and a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

With the Syrian conflict now in its 10th year, the minister thanked Jordan for its generosity in hosting more than 600,000 Syrians who have fled the conflict, according to a British embassy statement.

The minister visited a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) community centre in Amman to see how UK aid is helping Jordan to care for its refugee population.

He also saw first-hand how UK support to the National Aid Fund is helping vulnerable Jordanians whose lives have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The support goes to those who have lost jobs and livelihoods in the informal sector, and households where women are the sole income generators.

Cleverly said: “On my first visit to the Hashemite Kingdom, I discovered how the UK-Jordan partnership is growing in strength during this landmark centenary year. We celebrated long-standing cooperation on defence, regional security, and economic stability, as we build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The UK is a committed partner, providing assistance to Jordan as it generously hosts refugees fleeing regional conflicts. I saw how the UK is helping to strengthen Jordan’s social protection system, ensuring those most affected by the pandemic can get back on their feet.”

Ahead of the COP26 Summit in the UK later this year, the minister met some of Jordan’s renewable energy sector investors and representatives of companies with a high energy use. The group discussed how Jordan can transition to renewable energy as its primary source of electricity, with the minister pressing companies to participate in the “Race to Zero” initiative.

UK has provided £25m to support the National Aid Fund expansion programme providing cash transfers to 293,000 economically vulnerable Jordanian households, the statement said.

The UK’s pledge of at least £205 million to the Syrian crisis in 2021 will ensure the UK continues to support the most vulnerable in Jordan.

The UK has contributed over £726m in bilateral development assistance to Jordan since 2012. This has supported economic development, access to quality education, social protection, humanitarian support and the stability of a key ally, according to the statement.

As one of COVAX’s largest donors, the UK has committed £548 million to help supply more than a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for up to 92 developing countries this year, including Jordan, the statement said.