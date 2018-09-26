UK to plan Jordan support conference next year

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday discussed, in a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May, the economic challenges facing Jordan due to regional crises.

King Abdullah expressed appreciation for British support for Jordan, as the UK plans to host a conference next year to support Jordan’s economy and promote investment, a Royal Court statement said.

Discussions covered the historical ties between Jordan and the UK, and means to bolster their strategic partnership.

The meeting, which was one of several the King held on the sidelines of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, also touched on the developments related to the peace process, with His Majesty affirming that the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, is the only way to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

In addition, discussions covered the financial challenges facing UNRWA. The King stressed the need to support the UN agency and sustain its relief, health and educational services for refugees.

Efforts to fight terrorism within a holistic approach were also discussed.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Adviser to His Majesty and Director of the Office of His Majesty Manar Dabbas and Adviser to His Majesty for Economic Affairs Mohammad Eses attended the meeting.

Also on Tuesday, King Abdullah and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi affirmed on Tuesday that the two-state solution is the only way to achieve just and lasting peace in the region.

The two leaders stressed the need to support the Palestinian people in pursuit of their just and legitimate rights to an independent state within the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, the Royal Court said.

The two leaders also underlined the importance of the international community shouldering its responsibility towards UNRWA to sustain its relief, education and health services.

The meeting also covered developments in the Syrian crisis and efforts to reach a political solution, as well as the fight against terrorism within a holistic approach.

King Abdullah met separately with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades, Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi, President of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

At the meeting with the Lebanese president, discussions covered, among other issues, the Syrian refugee burden on Jordan and Lebanon and efforts to support UNRWA.

At the meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, discussions covered means to enhance cooperation in the military, ICT and tourism sectors.

The meeting also addressed regional developments, with the King noting the importance of the European role in supporting efforts to reach just and lasting peace between the Palestinians and the Israelis, based on the two-state solution.

Efforts to fight terrorism and extremism within a holistic approach were also covered.

His Majesty and the Cypriot president discussed means to expand cooperation, particularly in the economic, tourism and military fields, noting the importance of following up on the outcomes of the trilateral summit between Jordan, Cyprus and Greece, held in Nicosia earlier this year.

The meeting with the president of Kosovo tackled means to enhance cooperation, as well as the efforts to fight terrorism within a holistic approach.

His Majesty’s meeting with the president of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia focused on means to advance economic and commercial cooperation.

Meanwhile, discussions with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini covered Jordan’s strategic partnership with the EU, as well as current regional developments.

The King stressed the importance of reaching just and lasting peace between the Palestinians and the Israelis, based on the two-state solution and leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The meeting also touched on the burden Jordan is shouldering due to the Syrian refugee crisis, and the need for the international community to shoulder its responsibility towards host countries.

King Abdullah also met on Tuesday with UN Secretary General António Guterres and discussed the importance of stepping up international efforts to achieve just and lasting peace between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

King Abdullah stressed the need to launch serious and effective negotiations between the two parties, based on the two-state solution, the Arab Peace Initiative, and international law and relevant UN resolutions.

Discussions covered the challenges facing UNRWA and the Syrian refugee crisis and its impact on host countries.

Later in the day, the King held separate meetings with Federal President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Poland Andrzej Duda, President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovi, and Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel in New York.

Discussions covered means to bolster Jordan’s ties with these countries, as well as current development in the Middle East, especially peace efforts.

His Majesty stressed the need to revive the Palestinian-Israeli peace process, based on the two-state solution, and leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Discussions at the meetings also covered the Syrian refugee crisis and its huge burden on Jordan’s economy, with the King calling for providing the right conditions to facilitate the return of refugees to their country.

Efforts to fight terrorism and extremism within a holistic approach were also discussed.

Also on Tuesday, the King attended a luncheon hosted by UN Secretary General António Guterres in honour of the head of states and delegations attending the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly.