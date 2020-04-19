Ukraine embassy hails 28 years of ‘successful’ Amman-Kyiv ties

AMMAN — The Ukrainian embassy in Amman on Sunday stressed the depth of Jordan and Ukraine’s partnership and relations on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.

In a statement, the embassy's Chargé d'Affairs Dmytro Byliev told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that after almost three decades of bilateral ties, “the partnership has produced a record filled with success and mutual benefits”.

Byliev highlighted the Kingdom's positions on regional and international levels, stressing that Jordan is an “excellent example of wise leadership”.

He said that Amman and Kyiv see eye-to-eye on various political, economic, commercial and humanitarian issues, which is fitting for the two governments to serve the common interests of the two friendly peoples.

Byliev stated that trade relations have witnessed a “remarkable development”, pointing out that bilateral trade exchange in 2019 rose by 8.3 per cent compared with 2018.

Jordanian exports to Ukraine increased by 46.4 per cent, he said, noting that pharmaceuticals were at the top of Jordanian exports to Ukraine, which amounted to 42.8 per cent.

The partnership has become “more important” during the current global COVID-19 crisis, which has created unprecedented challenges, Byliev said.

He also underlined the importance of uniting efforts and working closely together.