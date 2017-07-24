You are here

Home » Local » Unemployed doctors hold sit-in near Prime Ministry

Unemployed doctors hold sit-in near Prime Ministry

By JT - Jul 24,2017 - Last updated at Jul 24,2017

AMMAN — A number of unemployed doctors on Sunday held a sit-in near the Prime Ministry demanding jobs, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. Belal Azzam, a member of the Jordan Medical Association, who is also tasked with following up on the issue of unemployed doctors, said that around 1,400 doctors are still waiting for the Civil Service Bureau for job placement.

The Ministry of Health is in need of hundreds of doctors to fill the shortage in hospitals and health centres, especially after the recent retirement of 350 doctors, Azzam added. Lack of doctors is the main reason for violence against medical staff, and Health Ministry has to put an end to this problem, Hesham Fetyani, a member of the association’s council, said.

 

 

up
4 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
3 + 13 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.