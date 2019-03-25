UNHCR only 6 per cent funded for 2019 operations in Jordan

AMMAN — UNHCR-Jordan voiced its concern on Monday as it had only secured 6 per cent of its $371.8-million operating budget for 2019.

“For the non-Syrians we are less than 1 per cent funded, and our cash-assistance programme is only funded for the next 6 months until the end of June 2019. As we approach the end of the first quarter of 2019, we are increasingly concerned about the lack of funds,” Lilly Carlisle, the associate external relations officer at UN Jordan Operations told The Jordan Times on Monday.

The UN agency appealed to donors to continue to support refugees of all nationalities in Jordan.

“If we do not receive the necessary funds needed then we will have to reprioritise the activities planned for the year, which will likely mean cutting less essential services such as community-based programmes,” she said on Monday.

“So far in 2019, our main donors are Australia and Japan, as well as private donors,” Carlisle added.

From 2008 to 2018, the UNHCR disbursed $509 million in cash assistance, including for winterisation efforts for Syrian refugees, and refugees of other nationalities, according to the agency’s website.

According to the UN agency, 83 per cent of Syrian refugees in Jordan live in urban areas and 17 per cent live in three refugee camps.

Among all refugees in the Kingdom, 48 per cent are children, and 4 per cent are elderly.

UNHCR figures indicate that there are 762,420 registered refugees in Jordan comprised of 57 nationalities.