UNHCR winter bazaar showcases creativity, ‘business spirit’ of refugee community

A vendor stands near his booth at the winter bazaar in IKEA on Sunday (Photo by Batool Ghaith)

AMMAN – UNHCR launched its fourth “With Refugees” winter bazaar on Sunday in collaboration with IKEA Jordan in Amman.

Between December 3 and 13, approximately 60 refugees and refugee-supporting initiatives from around Jordan will be selling handmade products and artefacts such as soaps, food, home décor, accessories and holiday gifts, according to UNHCR.

UNHCR stated that all proceeds will go directly to the refugee and Jordanian vendors who come from a range of nationalities and live throughout the Kingdom.

UNHCR Representative in Jordan Dominik Bartsch expressed his happiness for launching the bazaar, noting that UNHCR holds the bazaar twice a year.

“The bazaar is a very important event for us, as it does not only showcase the creativity and business spirit of our refugee community, but it is also an important way of generating income for refugee families who are looking for additional opportunities to support themselves,” Bartsch said during his opening remarks.

Bartsch noted that this year, for the first time, the bazaar has representatives from every refugee camp.

“We are pleased to have both refugees, as well as Jordanians, demonstrating their skills and artistic talents,” he said.

Fahed and Raghad, siblings and refugees from Syria, have modernised an old Damascene craft using seashells and wood to create handmade products.

“We use simple tools and create different products to showcase our heritage to everyone,” Fahed told The Jordan Times.

They indicated that such events, like the bazaar, help them make money and market their products.

Maxim Abdulkarim, another Syrian refugee who lives in Amman, creates accessories that showcase Arab and bedouin heritage.

He expressed how happy he is to be part of the bazaar.

“It is always nice to participate in bazaars, as it is beneficial for us,” he told The Jordan Times.