UNIDO, Italy launch project to enhance textile industry employment in Kingdom

Participants during the launch of a project titled ‘Supporting the textile value chain to create employment and economic opportunities in Jordan’ on Tuesday (Photo courtesy of organisers)

AMMAN — The United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and the Design and Training Services Centre (GSC) on Tuesday launched under the name “Creative Jordan” the two-year joint project “Supporting the textile value chain to create employment and economic opportunities in Jordan,” funded by the government of Italy and implemented by UNIDO in partnership with GSC.

The ceremony was attended by Yasmeen Khresat on behalf of Minister of Inudstry, Trade and Supply Yousef Al Shamali; Eleonora Banfi on behalf of Emilio Cabasino, the head of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) Amman; UNIDO country representative Sulafa Mdanat; the acting CEO of GSC Dina Seisah and more than 20 textile sector representatives, according to a statement from the organisers.

“Creative Jordan” aims at supporting the textile value chain to create employment and economic opportunities in Jordan. Apart from the provision of technical training to the actors of the value chain, one of the objectives of this project is to create new successful brands and collections under two fashion brands — “JO! By Creative Jordan” and “Khayt” — which are the storytelling umbrella of the fashion sector and be further promoted in the international markets, the statement said.

Through capacity building and effective linkage, the project will play a key role in enhancing economic opportunities and job creation in Jordan’s textile and fashion value chains. The prospective outcome of the project is streamlined to be in line with Jordanian law and with targets set in Jordan’s Economic Growth Plan 2018-2022 and Jordan’s vision 2025.

“Italy, through its development agency AICS, has worked extensively to create enabling conditions for economic development in Jordan,” said Banfi.

“Our aim through this project is to enhance income-generation opportunities and job creation in the textile and fashion value chains through capacity building and effective connections in the local market. I would like to emphasise how targeting women and improving their capacities can lead to an increase in their economic participation, and effective fostering of local women empowerment, and gender equality,” she added.

Madanat said that the project will directly target textile manufacturers in Amman and the northern governorates of Jordan, which will be upgraded in order to access new markets. She also mentioned that it is estimated that women will represent at least 40 per cent of the project’s direct beneficiaries.

Seisah stressed the importance of the project and expressed her appreciation for Italian support to Jordan.

Seisah said that the project is meant to upgrade the design and production capacities of the local garment factories through providing specialised training programmes and technical services. The project also aims to support local fashion designers and create effective links between designers and producers, Seisah added.