Unstable weather conditions forecast for Saturday night

AMMAN — Unstable weather conditions are forecast for Saturday night, with a chance of light and intermittent rainfall, especially in southern areas, including Aqaba, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) weather forecast department at the Transport Ministry said on Thursday.

The unstable weather is a result of the cold weather in the region and the depression in the Dead Sea, head of the JMD weather forecast department Raed Al Khattab said.

The weather will remain unstable until Sunday as temperatures slightly drop with a chance of light rain turning into thunderstorms with southeasterly brisk winds, raising dust in the badia, according to Khattab.

The JMD warned the public against going to low-lying areas vulnerable to flooding. The weather department also urged motorists to exercise caution due to slippery roads and low visibility.

The department called on the public to keep up with weather updates through www.jmd.gov.jo or call 4916190/4916191, or through the mobile application, JMDWEATHER.

On Friday, a slight increase in temperatures is forecast with moderate weather in mountainous areas and relatively hot weather in the rest of the Kingdom, with southeasterly moderate to brisk winds, according to the JMD.

The temperatures in Amman on Friday will see a high of 30°C during the day and a low of 19°C at night, while on Saturday mercury levels are expected to range between 30°C and 18°C. On Sunday, temperatures are forecast to range between 28°C and 16°C.

In Aqaba, temperatures are predicted to range between 36°C and 23°C on Friday and between 36°C and 22°C on Saturday, dropping slightly on Sunday to range between 34°C and 21°C.