Unstable weather, rain forecast for Monday

AMMAN — The Kingdom is expected to witness unstable weather conditions on Monday, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

The weather department said that unstable weather conditions are expected to bring rainfall during the evening and at night in the northern, central, southern and eastern parts of the Kingdom.

A slight decrease in temperature is forecast for Tuesday, with cloudy weather and rainfall expected around the Kingdom, according to the JMD.

The weather on Sunday is forecast to be moderate around the Kingdom and cool in mountainous areas.

Temperatures in Amman on Sunday and Monday are expected to range between 26°C during the day and 15°C at night. On Tuesday, temperatures are predicted to fall between 25°C and 14°C, according to the JMD.

In Aqaba, Sunday temperatures are expected to range between 32°C and 22°C, while on Monday and Tuesday they are forecast to hover between 32°C and 22°C, the JMD said.