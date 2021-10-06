US ambassador visits Zarqa, highlights development projects

By JT - Oct 06,2021 - Last updated at Oct 06,2021

US Ambassador Henry T. Wooster meets with Zarqa Governor Hijazi Assaf during a visit to the city on Wednesday (Photo courtesy of US embassy)

AMMAN — US Ambassador Henry T. Wooster on Wednesday met with Zarqa Governor Hijazi Assaf on a visit to the city.

He also visited a USAID-funded water project that helps keep water flowing in Zarqa, according to an embassy statement.

The ambassador met Jordanian alumni of US government exchange programmes who described their efforts to build a more prosperous future in Zarqa, highlighting women’s leadership initiatives.

“In Zarqa, we’re seeing new approaches to tackle the roadblocks that stand in front of Jordanians and their prosperity and we’re proud to support and encourage that progress,” Ambassador Wooster said.

Joint US-Jordan projects like the upgraded Awajan Pump Station help boost water protection and reduce water loss, said the statement.

Regular preventative maintenance for Jordan’s water infrastructure, combined with updated business practices for the Kingdom’s water utility companies, helps keep faucets running, the statement said.

Wooster and Assaf discussed ways the city and the governorate can achieve economic growth and opportunity, and how to support Zarqa in its urban planning.

The ambassador also discussed economic conditions with board members of the Zarqa Chamber of Industry.

He welcomed Jordanian businesses — whether small, medium, or large — to establish a presence in the United States for enhanced market access.

Following the meeting, he toured an exhibition of Zarqa-based manufacturers who export products to the United States, including food, beverages, cosmetics and industrial products.

Five Jordanian alumni of US Embassy exchange programmes briefed the ambassador on the work they are doing in Zarqa to increase women’s participation in politics, the economy and community decision making.

“When community members address problems together, stronger solutions follow,” Wooster said, adding: “We’re eager to support community-based progress”.