US business council to explore potential investment in Jordan

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah met on Monday in New York with Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) President Peter Tichansky.

They discussed means to enhance cooperation between the Kingdom and the council, especially in developing Jordan's ties with world economic blocs, according to a Royal Court statement.

During the meeting that was attended by other council members, His Majesty outlined the advantages of Jordan’s investment environment and economy vis-à-vis regional countries and prospects for the council and affiliated companies to benefit from such advantages.

The King highlighted investment opportunities available in the energy, tourism, agricultural, services, ICT and industrial sectors.

BCIU is a nonpartisan, US-based organisation that works to expand international trade and commerce. It does this by helping its member companies engage internationally and by facilitating mutually beneficial relationships between business and government leaders worldwide.

For their part, the council’s president and members said the meeting with His Majesty provided them with insight that is vital for BCIU member companies interested in the region’s markets.

They also praised the Kingdom’s “advanced model” in enhancing the investment environment, underlining its security and stability as a competitive edge, along with its unique geographical location and qualified human resources. These factors, they said, qualify Jordan to host investments that would benefit the country, investors and the entire region.

They also discussed ideas to empower entrepreneurs that can be implemented in Jordan. The council members voiced their eagerness to explore investment and trade opportunities in the Kingdom and to launch partnerships with Jordan’s private sector and business community.

The BCIU encompasses major US companies in the energy, services, car and aviation industries, banking, insurance and ICT sectors, among others.

King’s Office Director Jafar Hassan, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Imad Fakhoury and Jordan’s Ambassador to the US Dina Kawar attended the meeting.