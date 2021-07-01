US buyers meet with AmCham-Jordan’s members, share perspectives to access US market

AMMAN — The American Chamber of Commerce in Jordan (AmCham-Jordan) hosted the fourth webinar as part of a series of events to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Jordan-US Free Trade Agreement that entered into force on December 17 2001, according to a statement from the chamber.

The events are implemented with support from USAID Middle East Economic Growth Best Practices Project (MEG).

The session on “The US Buyer's Perspective: Firsthand insights and advise on what it takes to say ‘Yes’” featured expert speakers: Brian Todd, Founder of Brian Todd & Associates, L.L.C and Ron Tanner, President of Tanner Food Group, along with Firas Abu Wishah, member of the board of directors at Petra Engineering Industries, and was moderated by AmCham-Jordan CEO Rose Alissi.

The session aimed at giving Jordanian companies the opportunity to engage with US buyers to understand their perspective on how US buyers operate, what they are looking for when choosing a sourcing option amid the intensive competition, and key performance indicators they depend on when making a buyer decision, the statement said.

During the discussion, Todd gave an overview of statistical data and demographics of the US market, and changing trends in consumers buying behaviour, especially during the pandemic, advising Jordanian companies that “it is extremely important to keep learning about the US market, as it is one of the most competitive and largest markets in the world, filled with opportunities to partner with potential buyers and suppliers”.

Todd focused on the importance of understanding the US market dynamics when exporting with a specific focus on the food sector, which is one of Jordan's competitive sectors identified under the National Tijara Coalition, a dedicated public-private dialogue and action platform established in 2001 to unify national efforts aimed at enhancing business ties between Jordan and the US, the statement said.

Tanner addressed key considerations when selling to different retail landscapes and factors when choosing a route to market including, mass merchants, chain supermarkets, specialty supermarkets, natural food stores, as well as tips to sell for online landscapes and food services landscapes.

Tanner also spoke about how to prepare for a productive buyers meeting, and went through the planning process for an effective trade show participation.

“The most important thing to do is to define your target audience, invest in marketing and promote your competitive advantage to make the most out of your participation in a tradeshow," Tanner said.

Abu Wishah shared the experience of his company in reaching the US market by leveraging the Jordan-US Free Trade Agreement.

Abu Wishah noted that the tool and advices presented by the Todd and Tanner are valid for all types of products commenting that “the Jordan-US FTA will defiantly boost your competitiveness and increase your sales volume, but the key is to identify your buyer’s needs, your product’s certifications and alignment with the US market requirements”.

He emphasised the importance of participating in export promotion activities such as those organised by AmCham-Jordan and gaining the skills and knowledge to reach not only the US market but other global markets.

AmCham-Jordan is planning four more webinars, seminars covering digital marketing and trade in service as well as legal commercial issues. Ending with a regional conference in December of this year.