You are here
Verdicts in Rakban case adjourned till December
By JT - Oct 30,2017 - Last updated at Oct 30,2017
AMMAN — The State Security Court (SSC) on Monday decided to adjourn the announcement of verdicts in the so-called Rakban case until next December.
In June 2016, a car bomb attack on an army post near Rakban refugee camp killed seven Jordanian soldiers and injured 11, prompting the immediate closure of the Kingdom’s northern and northeastern borders, which remained closed ever since.
The five defendants, all Syrians, plead for clemency before the court to have mercy on them, especially since they face death penalties if found guilty, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The charges they face are committing terror acts using explosives that led to the death of a human being, perpetrating terror acts that destructed a building with more than a person inside and the use of automatic guns with intention to use them illicitly in accomplice.
Bashir Oqeily, the defence lawyer who was assigned by the SSC, had called for acquitting the defendants from the charges, on grounds that they are not related to the Rakban attack and that they were at the camp at the time of the explosion.
The five defendants had been arrested on the border by a security unit affiliated with the army, and are believed to be affiliated with the Daesh terror group.
Related Articles
AMMAN — The defendants involved in December’s terrorist attacks in Karak, 140km southwest of Amman, on Monday denied all the charges against
AMMAN — The State Security Court (SSC) on Tuesday held a public hearing into December’s terrorist attacks in Karak, 140km southwest of Amman
AMMAN — The five men on trial for assisting a terrorist who blew himself up at a border forward post in June, who were reported to be of Syr
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Oct 29, 2017
Oct 30, 2017
Opinion
Oct 30, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment