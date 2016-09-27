You are here
Watchdog calls for removing charge on ‘defamation of religion’
By JT - Sep 27,2016 - Last updated at Sep 27,2016
AMMAN — Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Tuesday called on Jordan to remove blasphemy charges from the Kingdom’s legislation in a statement condemning the murder of Jordanian writer Nahed Hattar.
“Jordan’s new Cabinet should take immediate steps to introduce legislation to remove defamation of religion charges from the country’s penal code,” HRW said.
“The charges limit free speech and put anyone charged with such an offence in danger,” the New York-based group added.
Hattar was shot dead on Sunday as he entered an Amman court, where he was standing trial over a caricature he shared on Facebook that was considered insulting to religious beliefs.
“Nahed Hattar’s senseless murder in front of an Amman courthouse comes on the heels of the government’s senseless charges against him over a cartoon he posted to his Facebook page,” the statement quoted Sarah Leah Whitson, Middle East director at HRW, as saying.
The alleged shooter was arrested at the scene and has been referred to the State Security Court on murder and terrorism charges.
The court on Monday issued a gag order banning coverage of the investigation.
“Jordanian authorities should recognise that ‘defamation of religion’ laws and prosecutions effectively contribute to violent extremism,” Whitson said.
On Monday, Amnesty International condemned the crime, saying the use of “strict blasphemy laws to prosecute a person for peacefully exercising their right to freedom of expression” is “fuelling a climate in which violent threats against people whose views are deemed offensive by others are allowed to flourish”.
The organisation also urged the government to repeal laws related to blasphemy.
