Watchdog says human rights violations still evident

AMMAN — Jordan made judiciary reforms and enacted legislation enhancing protection of persons with disabilities but there remained some violations of human rights in 2017, according to a report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Thursday.

The watchdog’s World Report 2018, noted that in February 2017, a Royal committee released sweeping proposals to reform Jordan’s judiciary and justice system.

In June, the Parliament passed a new disabilities law that includes the concept of “informed consent” and prohibits discrimination against persons with disabilities, the report, posted on the group’s website, showed.

Despite these reforms, Jordan continued to witness violations to human rights, including restrictions on free expression, free assembly and women’s rights, the report added.

The report indicated that Basel Tarawneh, Jordan’s governmental human rights coordinator, facilitated government interaction with local and international non-governmental organisations and held open consultation sessions on human rights issues.

One of the points raised by HRW was the amendments to the country’s 2015 Electronic Crimes Law that criminalise hate speech, defining it vaguely as “any word or action that incites discord or religious, sectarian, ethnic, or regional strife or discrimination between individuals or groups”.

Another is that organisations and venues continued to seek permission from the Interior Ministry to host public meetings and events despite the fact that under the Public Gatherings Law, which took effect in March 2011, Jordanians no longer require government permission to hold public meetings or demonstrations.

Government officials were not available to comment on the report.