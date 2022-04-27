Water Authority to monitor usage during eid holiday

The Water Authority on Wednesday called on citizens and residents to take 'all measures' to handle water scarcity during the summer (File photo)

AMMAN — The Water Authority on Wednesday called on citizens and residents to take “all measures” to handle water scarcity during the summer, especially during the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

In light of the decline in drinking water storage in the Kingdom's dams, the authority, affiliated to the Water Ministry, stressed that measures will be taken against water violators, even during the eid holiday, as water waste is against the law.

The ministry has set up multiple teams, each designated to a certain area, to follow up on the water distribution programme. The teams will ensure that each area is receiving the allocated water amounts, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Under the water distribution programme, households across the Kingdom receive water once during a certain period, which usually ranges between seven to 10 days, on a rotating basis. Scarce water resources in Jordan compelled the Kingdom to initiate the programme in the early 1980s to conserve limited resources while ensuring a sustainable supply of water.

The authority called on the public to contact the ministry’s unified emergency number (117116) for complaints on water and wastewater services. The public is also urged to report suspected water violations.