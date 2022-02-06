Water Focal Group to focus on infrastructure, management of Kingdom’s supply

Members of the ‘Water Focal Group’ during their first meeting on Wednesday (Photo courtesy of JSMO)

AMMAN — The “Water Focal Group” related to the quality infrastructure for efficient water management in Jordan held its first meeting on Wednesday, February 2.

The meeting was hosted by Jordan Standards and Metrology Organisation (JSMO), and was held virtually with the German partners.

The project titled “Quality Infrastructure for Efficient Water Management” is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), and will be implemented by the National Metrology Institute (PTB) together with its Jordanian partners for three years, according to a statement by the JSMO.

The statement added that the project, which was launched in September 2021, is aiming to support Jordanian institutions of the water sector in using calibrated and properly tested water meters for reducing non-revenue water and improving their water supply services for the sake of the Jordanian people.

“Water Focal Group” was established for the urgently needed coordination between the sectors of quality infrastructure and water, said the statement.

“The JSMO welcomes any initiative that will positively impact Jordanian economy and urge the constructive competency and productivity, which will benefit Jordanians as well,” said JSMO Director General Abeer Zuhair during the meeting.

Representatives from the Ministry of Water and Irrigation (MWI), Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ), JSMO, Royal Scientific Society - Jordan National Metrology Institute (RSS-JNMI), the three water utilities Yarmouk, Miyahuna and Aqaba all attended the meeting.

During the meeting, a basic outline was put forward for an effective cooperation and a continuous exchange on best practices between the sectors of quality infrastructure and water, which will contribute to the application of new reliable and more accurate mechanisms for water meter calibration.