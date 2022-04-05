Wild cats find refuge in RSCN-protected habitats

According to the RSCN, surveillance camera footages have shown the presence of wild cat species in Jordan’s natural reserves (Photo courtesy of RSCN)

AMMAN — The Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN) leads the way in protecting endangered wild populations in the Kingdom, according to a statement sent to The Jordan Times.

The RSCN, in the statement, said that it aims to protect and preserve endangered wild species, including wild cats, by curbing the degradation of their habitats through carefully chosen procedures and interventions.

“The RSCN prioritises the rehabilitation of habitats, and that is through enhancing forest habitat connectivity and re-vegetating arid areas to ensure wild species protection,” said RSCN’s Director of the Centre for Biodiversity Control Nashaat Hmeidan.

Hmeidan told The Jordan Times that the RSCN’s work extends to several areas, including working on a study assessing forest health in the Ajloun, Dana, Dibeen and Yarmouk reserves, in addition to observing wild species, and increasing Yarmouk forest density by planting oak tree seeds.

According to the RSCN, surveillance camera footages in Dana Biosphere Reserve between 2012 and 2022, showed that lynx and wild cat species live in their natural habitats, noting that lynx were also found in the Mujib Biosphere Reserve.

Omar Abed, a researcher in animal studies, highlighted the RSCN’s efforts related to the rehabilitation of ecosystems in Jordan’s natural reserves, and the conservation of biodiversity in an RSCN statement sent to The Jordan Times on Tuesday.

“The RSCN has conducted several studies and control programmes, amid various challenges, most notably the impacts of climate change,” Abed said.

He also said the RSCN has documented the presence of sand cats in the eastern desert and Burqu Reserve. However, sand cats are threatened by human activity, habitat destruction and recurring cycles of drought, so the RSCN is working on a specialised programme focused on sand cat control, he said.