Winners of Princess Basma Award for Human Development honoured

AMMAN — HRH Princess Basma, chairperson of the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD), on Saturday attended a ceremony to honour the winners of 2021 Princess Basma Award for Human Development and Community Service.

The award, implemented by JOHUD, focuses on social entrepreneurship in projects implemented by young people in their local communities. Winner of the prize was the “Neighbouring on the road to wellness” initiative implemented by the fund in cooperation with Munir Fasheh, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During a ceremony held at Queen Zein Al Sharaf Institute for Human Development (ZENID), Princess Basma stressed that the fund, besides it humanitarian objectives, is proceeding with the implementation of its various programmes meant to meet the cultural needs of the targeted groups.

The award is a token of appreciation for development efforts and it aims to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship in development action, the princess added.