Woman who allegedly assaulted lab technician arrested

AMMAN — Police on Sunday announced the arrest of a woman who allegedly assaulted a government lab technician in Amman earlier in the day, official sources said.

“We have arrested a woman following a complaint that a patient had attacked a lab technician in Sahab Health Centre and beat her up,” Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

The suspect fled the area but was arrested by police shortly afterwards, the police official told The Jordan Times.

Sartawi said it was not clear why the attack took place, adding that “the suspect was referred to the concerned authorities for further investigation and questioning”.

Meanwhile, Health Ministry Spokesperson Hatem Azrui said that the female employee has been rushed to Totanji Hospital.

“We are following up on the incident and on our employee who is expected to recover soon,” Azrui told The Jordan Times.

The ministry spokesperson said that the initial investigation suggested that the employee was attacked by a woman and “it seems she fell and injured herself”.

Azrui said that the nurse filed a complaint to authorities about the incident.

Azrui condemned the alleged assault on the lab technician, saying “there is no justification for attacks that occur against public employees regardless of the reasons”.

“The ministry rejects any attack on its employees and does not accept any justification for any attack. If anyone has objections or remarks regarding the services, they can reach out to us at the ministry or any of our health institutions,” Azrui stressed.

There were over 70 assault cases against medical staff in the first eight months of last year, Jordan Medical Association President Ali Obous said in an interview with The Jordan Times in recent months.

The punishment of assault or threats to public sector employees while they are on duty or in relation to their professional is a minimum of six months imprisonment term, according to the new Penal Code that was published in the Official Gazette in November.