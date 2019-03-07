AMMAN — Females occupy 21 per cent of leadership positions in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector, according to the Information and Technology Association of Jordan ([email protected]).

In a statement on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, [email protected] said that the percentage of women working as software developers stands at 27.6 per cent, with women also occupying 13.2 per cent and 12.3 per cent of jobs in technical support and network systems respectively, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

[email protected] Vice Chairwoman Zeena Majali said that “effective and equal participation of women in any economy creates a more positive and productive work environment”, adding that the participation of females in the Jordanian ICT sector stands at around 30 per cent, according to Petra.

Majali also said that [email protected]’s SHETECHS Council will implement an “ambitious” plan this month aiming at rehabilitating a number of female ICT graduates for recruitment purposes, while others will be empowered to set up their own projects or improve their already existing ones, Petra reported.

She also said that the SHETECHS Council seeks to empower women and increase their participation in the Kingdom’s ICT sector, according to Petra.