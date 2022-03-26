World Bank executive delegation visits Jordan Museum

AMMAN — The Jordan Museum's Director General Ihab Amarin and senior museum staff welcomed the World Bank Executive Directors delegation, led by Mirza Hasan.

Amarin briefed the delegation on the museum's operations to achieve the Royal vision and its mission as a national centre for the presentation and preservation of Jordan’s rich cultural heritage, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Amarin said that the museum also functions as an educational platform, a conservation and research centre, and an “exciting” tourist destination.

The delegation also expressed their admiration of the museum's level of operation, as well as the diverse and rich storyline supported by unique exhibitions such as the Ain Ghazal statues — the world's oldest life-size human statues.

At the end of the visit, Hasan expressed appreciation for the museum, adding that it enriched the delegation's knowledge of Jordan's role in the development of civilization throughout the ages.