This year’s olive oil season to yield up to 24,000 tonnes — sector representative

AMMAN — This year’s olive oil production in the Kingdom is expected to be between 22,000 and 24,000 tonnes, said Olive Oil Producer and Mill Owner Syndicate Spokesperson Mahmoud Al Omari.

"This year’s olive oil production is similar to last year’s production volume, which ranged between 23,000 and 24,000 tonnes,” Omari told The Jordan Times on Monday.

He added that the date of the National Olive Festival has been set for November 20. The festival will feature olive oil products alongside other traditional products from across the Kingdom.

“The festival will run for 10 days and will be held in Amman,” the spokesperson said. He noted that the products will be examined twice, which makes the festival a “credible source” for buying olive oil and other traditional goods.

The price of a 16kg tank of olive oil will range between JD70 and JD80, according to Omari, who said that the syndicate, in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture, recently launched the 10th Jordanian Olive Oil Marketing Campaign.

The spokesperson highlighted the campaign’s goals to provide high-quality olive oil to public sector employees at incentive prices, in cash or instalments.

Omari also pointed to the syndicate’s latest campaign titled “Examine Your Oil Before it Enters Your Home”, in cooperation with the Jordan Food and Drug Administration, as well as the Jordan Standards and Metrology Organisation, and other relevant authorities.

“This year’s production will achieve self-sufficiency for Jordan,” he concluded.