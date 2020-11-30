Young Jordanian entrepreneurs win $125,000 in Dubai startup competition

AMMAN — A group of young Jordanian entrepreneurs have received support for their startup Tajjir.

The group competed against 550 other startups for selection by Dubai’s third cohort of the Startupbootcamp FinTech accelerator and won an injection of $125,000 into their company, according to a statement from the entrepreneurs.

Startupbootcamp FinTech is backed by Dubai-based banks and financial institutions, the statement said.

Tajjir was selected along with another 11 groups to win the accelerator support that aims primarily at consolidating the company’s startup operations and help it build influential networks and portfolio at an expedited pace.

Tajjir, a white-labelled solution, helps banks bring more customers and especially the younger generations in the MENA region, to stock market trading by providing a plug-and-play mobile trading solution in line with global software standards in trading platforms today, according to the statement

Tajjir’s customised solution will allow regional client banks to remain globally relevant in an increasingly digital world.

Founders Murid Murad, Karim Abdel Majeed, and Nadim Zaru, identified as the youngest participants in the accelerator programme, celebrated the recognition of their idea and efforts by the Dubai-based Startupbootamp FinTech.

They also acknowledged the selection for this award as an opportunity to work on advancing the startup on multiple parallel layers — technically and logistically — to ensure its ultimate success, the statement said.

The accelerator, backed by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Mashreq Bank and Visa, targets startups in a wide range of fields including financial services, artificial intelligence, distributed ledger technologies and digital banking.