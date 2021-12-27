Young researcher develops early breast cancer detection device with KAFD funding

Tasneem Harahsheh during an event to mark the King Abdullah II Fund for Development’s 20th anniversary at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre at the Dead Sea (Photo by Batool Ghaith)

DEAD SEA — Jordanian researcher Tasneem Harahsheh, 28, has successfully created a device for the early detection of breast cancer, without the need for a biopsy.

Harahsheh received her bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering from Jordan University of Science and Technology, and received a scholarship for her master’s degree in mechatronics, graduating first in the class.

Harahsheh is among the beneficiaries who received support from the King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD).

KAFD recently celebrated its 20th anniversary at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre at the Dead Sea.

As a response to the directions of His Majesty King Abdullah, KAFD was founded to promote the country’s sustainable development, seeking through its partnership with both public and private sectors to implement development projects and hotspots, especially in the areas that suffer the most from poverty and unemployment, according to its website.

Harahsheh applied to the KAFD for funding to develop a small, low-cost device for the early diagnosis of breast cancer without the need for a biopsy, Harahsheh said.

Harahsheh noted that she received JD15,000 from the KAFD. “Through financial and technical support from the KAFD, I was able to develop the biosensor using the nano technology and build an electrical circuit capable of reading it accurately, which I am very happy and grateful for,” she told The Jordan Times during an interview.

She also indicated that there were continuous follow-ups by a KAFD committee, composed of specialists in the field of scientific research, industry and commerce. She noted that these follow-ups immensely helped her develop the device.

She added that she participated in the Challenge and Innovation Forum in Qatar 2021 and was selected to be one of the 100 innovators representing 40 countries around the world and got the silver medal.

She noted that the forum is the first of its kind and aims to gather innovators from all over the world. The forum included workshops and competitions, such as The Hackathon competition — a 48-hour challenge during which the inventors were distributed into groups and each group was required to invent a new invention to solve a global problem.

“My team and I, consisting of nine people from nine different countries who spoke four different languages, created an interactive and smart mobile device capable of protecting user privacy and preventing spying, whether by mobile applications or by individuals. We got the highest rating from the committee and won first place,” Harahsheh said.

Harahsheh expressed her pride, saying that she aspired to continue developing her device to hopefully be able to help women around the world. “I hope I get to continue my research with the Royal Scientific Society,” she said.