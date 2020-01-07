Youth commission trains 116,827 young citizens

AMMAN — In 2019, the All Jordan Youth Commission (AJYC) conducted 1,841 programmes and activities, benefitting 116,827 people between the ages of 18 and 35 from all over the Kingdom.

In a statement sent to The Jordan Times, the AJYC said its work revolves around providing young people with the necessary tools to improve their participation in the political, economic and social scenes in Jordan, boosting their active citizenship and competiveness in the labour market.

The first programme, "Digital and Technological Enablement", saw the implementation of 153 activities, benefitting 1,918 people who attended specialised workshops on technology-related skills.

The programme was conducted in cooperation with the National Information Technology Centre, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship. It saw the utilisation of 13 knowledge centres around the Kingdom equipped with computers and training apparatuses.

The second programme, "Youth Life Skills", focused on improving Jordanian youth's basic life skills, including problem solving, crisis management, team work, time management, leadership, innovation and critical thinking skills, according to the statement.

The skills programme benefitted 2,141 people through 74 activities.

The "Language Abilities" programme, implemented in cooperation with training and consultation centres, helped improve the English, French and Chinese languages among young Jordanians, focusing also on skills related to emails, job interviews and resume writing.

This programme improved the competitiveness of 3,302 young people through 114 activities, the AJYC statement noted.

The fourth programme, "Art of Debate", also called "Voice of Jordanian Youth", provided 1,081 participants with the knowledge and experience needed to form debate teams on a national level through 43 activities.

The "Productive Youth" programme, which focuses on self-employment and economic enablement, aimed to spread a culture of small- and medium-sized enterprises around the Kingdom, training young people in design and project management skills in addition to connecting them with supporting development institutions.

This programme benefitted 9,165 young Jordanians through 155 activities.

The commission’s awareness and culture programme worked to boost dialogue and knowledge of legal matters among young Jordanians, connecting them with experienced officials from various government and civil institutions.

The programme implemented 688 activities that also trained 22,219 youth in scientific research skills, which they used to study major national challenges, providing possible solutions from a youth perspective.

A seventh programme, "Jordan for Volunteering", implemented 554 activities and youth volunteer initiatives in different fields, which helped 75,202 participants to learn the values of active citizenship, the statement said, adding that this programme helped young people contribute to resolving problems facing their local communities.

The AJYC was established upon Royal directives in October 2006 to enhance young people’s role in socio-economic and political plans.