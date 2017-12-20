You are here
After US veto, UN General Assembly to meet on Jerusalem status
By Reuters - Dec 20,2017 - Last updated at Dec 20,2017
A demonstrator dressed as Santa Claus holds a Palestinian flag as Israeli troops fire tear gas during a protest against US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City, on Tuesday (Reuters photo)
UNITED NATIONS — The 193-member United Nations General Assembly will hold a rare emergency special session on Thursday at the request of Arab and Muslim states on US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise occupied Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour said the General Assembly would vote on a draft resolution calling for Trump’s declaration to be withdrawn, which was vetoed by the United States in the 15-member UN Security Council on Monday.
The remaining 14 Security Council members voted in favour of the Egyptian-drafted resolution, which did not specifically mention the United States or Trump but which expressed “deep regret at recent decisions concerning the status of Jerusalem”.
Mansour said on Monday he hoped there would be “overwhelming support” in the General Assembly for the resolution. Such a vote is non-binding, but carries political weight.
Under a 1950 resolution, an emergency special session can be called for the General Assembly to consider a matter “with a view to making appropriate recommendations to members for collective measures” if the Security Council fails to act.
Only 10 such sessions have been convened, and the last time the General Assembly met in such a session was in 2009 on occupied East Jerusalem and Palestinian territories. Thursday’s meeting will be a resumption of that session.
Trump abruptly reversed decades of US policy this month when he recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, generating outrage from Palestinians and the Arab world and concern among Washington’s western allies.
Trump also plans to move the US embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv. The draft UN resolution calls upon all countries to refrain from establishing diplomatic missions in Jerusalem.
US Ambassador Nikki Haley said on Monday that the resolution was vetoed in the Security Council in defence of US sovereignty and the US role in the Middle East peace process. She criticised it as an insult to Washington and an embarrassment to council members.
Israel considers Jerusalem its eternal and indivisible capital and wants all embassies based there. Palestinians want the capital of an independent Palestinian state to be in the city’s eastern sector, which Israel occupied in 1967 war and annexed in a move never recognised internationally.
Related Articles
UNITED NATIONS — The United States was further isolated on Monday over President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise occupied Jerusalem as
UNITED NATIONS, United States — The UN Security Council is considering a draft resolution affirming that any change to the status of occupie
AMMAN — Monday’s vote on a UN Security Council draft resolution proved that the entire international community refuses the US decision that
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Dec 20, 2017
Dec 20, 2017
Opinion
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Comments
DR SAMUEL IHEMDI (not verified)
Wed, 12/20/2017 - 01:43
WHAT HAPPENS IF AS EXPECTED THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OVERWHELMINGLY ADOPT THIS RESOLUTION WHICH CARRIES NO PUNCH?. WHAT IF SOME MEMBER NATIONS COME OUT NOW AND OFFICIALLY RECOGNIZES PALESTINE AS AN INDEPENDENT COUNTRY?. TO BE
HONEST TO OURSELFS, THE BEST THING TO DO AND SOLVE THIS PROBLEM ONCE AND FOR ALL IS FOR MEMBER STATES TO JUST
STOP PLAYING QUARTER BACKS, COME OUT DURING THIS EMERGENCY GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING AND OFFICIALLY RECOGNISES
THE PALESTINIAN STATE AND THEN FOLLOW UP WITH THE ISSUE OF JERUSALEM BOARDERS WITH GIVE AND TAKE APPROACH. WHAT COULD BE SO WRONG WITH THIS?. WHY IS THIS CASE DIFFERENT FROM ALL THE OTHER CREATION OF STATES UNDER THE UN CHATER?. IT IS TIME TO END THIS MESS AS IT IS THE PRIMARY CAUSES OF THE UNREST IN THE MIDDLE EAST AND I AM NOT SURE WHY THE WORLD IS SHYING AWAY FROM THE ROOT CAUSES OF THIS REGIONAL PROBLEMS. IF AND ONLY THE INTERNATIONAL
COMMUNITY CAN GET THIS ISSUE OUT OF THE WAY, OVER HALF OF THE HATE AND TERROR IN THAT REGION WILL STOP BECAUSE THE WAR AND TERROR MONGERS WILL BE STRIPED OF THEIR BASIC TOY OF USING TWO VERY FINE STATES AND PEOPLES. I LOVE BOTH THE STATES OF ISRAEL AND PALESTINE SO DARELY THAT I APPEAL TO WORLD TO DO THE RIGHT THING.
Add new comment