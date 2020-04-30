Amnesty urges Algerian authorities to free detained journalist

By AFP - Apr 30,2020 - Last updated at Apr 30,2020

TUNIS — Amnesty International urged Algerian authorities on Thursday to free imprisoned journalist Khaled Drareni and end the "targeted harassment of independent media".

Drareni, the founder of the Casbah Tribune website, is a correspondent for French-language channel TV5 Monde and press freedom group Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

He had been arrested on March 7 while covering an anti-government protest, accused of "inciting an unarmed gathering and damaging national integrity", then released and re-arrested.

"The authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Khaled and end the outrageous prosecution" against him, Heba Morayef, Amnesty's Middle East and North Africa director, said in a statement.

"He is being punished simply for daring to do his journalistic work independently and bravely. Journalism should never be a punishable crime."

At the end of March, Drareni was ordered to be held in pre-trial detention, and is currently incarcerated in the Kolea prison, west of the capital Algiers.

Ahead of World Press Freedom Day on May 3, Amnesty called for an end to "the unjustified restrictions imposed on journalists and independent media in Algeria".

This month, authorities have blocked three news websites that have covered Algeria's anti-government protests.

Two of them, Maghreb Emergent and Radio M, are accused of "defamation and insult" against Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Weekly anti-government protests have rocked the North African country for over a year and only came to a halt due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, with the authorities banning marches and the opposition suspending them.

According to prisoners' support group CNLD, 51 people are currently detained over links to the Hirak protest movement.

Earlier this week, Amnesty urged the authorities to end "arbitrary prosecutions aimed at silencing Hirak activists and journalists" during the pandemic, and called for the release of detainees.

The rights group said Thursday that authorities were endangering detainees' health, "given the risks of a COVID-19 outbreak in prisons and places of detention".