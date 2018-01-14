You are here

Home » Region » Car bomb wounds Hamas official in Lebanon: military source

Car bomb wounds Hamas official in Lebanon: military source

By AFP - Jan 14,2018 - Last updated at Jan 14,2018

SIDON/LEBANON - An official in the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas was wounded in a car bomb blast in southern Lebanon on Sunday, military and medical sources told AFP.

"A bomb placed in a BMW in Sidon detonated, wounding Hamas official Mohammed Hamdan," a military source said.

An AFP journalist in Sidon saw the burnt-out vehicle in a parking lot. A medical source at the scene told AFP that Hamdan suffered serious wounds to his legs while opening the door to his car, and was transported to hospital.

up
2 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
20 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.