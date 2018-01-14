You are here
Car bomb wounds Hamas official in Lebanon: military source
By AFP - Jan 14,2018 - Last updated at Jan 14,2018
SIDON/LEBANON - An official in the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas was wounded in a car bomb blast in southern Lebanon on Sunday, military and medical sources told AFP.
"A bomb placed in a BMW in Sidon detonated, wounding Hamas official Mohammed Hamdan," a military source said.
An AFP journalist in Sidon saw the burnt-out vehicle in a parking lot. A medical source at the scene told AFP that Hamdan suffered serious wounds to his legs while opening the door to his car, and was transported to hospital.
Related Articles
SIDON, Lebanon — One civilian was killed and four wounded on Tuesday in fierce clashes that rocked Lebanon's largest Palestinian refugee cam
SIDON, Lebanon — Palestinian security forces on Saturday battled radical Islamist gunmen in Lebanon's largest Palestinian refugee camp near
At least eight people were killed in fighting on Monday between Palestinian factions in a refugee camp near Lebanon’s southern city of Sidon, Lebanese and Palestinian medical sources said.
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jan 13, 2018
Jan 13, 2018
Opinion
Jan 13, 2018
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment