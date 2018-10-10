You are here

Home » Region » Four dead, 30 missing as migrant boat sinks off western Turkey - interior ministry

Four dead, 30 missing as migrant boat sinks off western Turkey - interior ministry

By Reuters - Oct 10,2018 - Last updated at Oct 10,2018

ANKARA - Four people died after a migrant boat sank off the western coast of Turkey late on Tuesday, the Turkish interior ministry said on Wednesday, adding that 30 others were still missing.

The boat sank off the coast of Izmir province, the ministry said in a statement, adding that search and rescue operations were underway to find the missing migrants

 

up
3 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
7 + 4 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.