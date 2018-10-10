You are here
Four dead, 30 missing as migrant boat sinks off western Turkey - interior ministry
By Reuters - Oct 10,2018 - Last updated at Oct 10,2018
ANKARA - Four people died after a migrant boat sank off the western coast of Turkey late on Tuesday, the Turkish interior ministry said on Wednesday, adding that 30 others were still missing.
The boat sank off the coast of Izmir province, the ministry said in a statement, adding that search and rescue operations were underway to find the missing migrants
