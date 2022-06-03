Four Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in two days

Men carry the body of Bilal Kabha to Jenin hospital after he was killed during confrontations in Yabad village, near Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank (AFP photo)

RAMALLAH, Palestine — Israeli troops shot dead a teen in the West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said, the fourth Palestinian killed in the occupied territory in two days.

The ministry identified the slain Palestinian as 17-year-old Odeh Odeh, who was hit in the chest by what it said was an Israeli bullet near the village of Al-Madiya, west of Ramallah.

It came hours after a Palestinian man was killed while Israeli occupation forces were conducting an arrest operation in the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem.

On Wednesday, a woman was shot, and later that day a man was killed in an Israeli raid in the northern West Bank.

The Israeli forces have stepped up their operations in the West Bank in recent months.

Late Wednesday, Israeli troops mounted an incursion into the village of Yabad outside Jenin to demolish the home of a Palestinian.

The health ministry said that after that raid a Palestinian man died in hospital in Jenin. He had been admitted in critical condition, having been "shot by live bullets in the chest and thigh".

Palestinian news agency Wafa said that six Palestinians were wounded in the Israeli raid.

On Wednesday morning, Israeli soldiers in the southern West Bank shot dead Ghofran Warasnah, 31, near Hebron after she "advanced" towards soldiers with a knife, the occupation authorities claimed.