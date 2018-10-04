Gaza youth killed in border protest — Palestinian health officials

A Palestinian woman holds her national flag as protesters demonstrate at the Erez border crossing with Israel in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday (AFP photo)

GAZA — A Palestinian teenager was killed on Wednesday when a tear gas canister fired by Israeli forces during a border protest hit him in the head, Gaza health officials said.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al Qudra told Agence France-Presse that Ahmed Abu Habel, 15, succumbed to a head wound after being hit with a tear gas canister fired by soldiers near a checkpoint between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli forces said about 1,000 peopel had gathered near the border, close to the Erez passenger crossing, and hurled rocks and other objects at the forces and burned tyres, according to Reuters.

There have been months of protests and confrontations along the Gaza border. Wednesday's incident took place in the Beit Hanoun area of the northern Gaza Strip, near the Erez crossing into Israel.

At least 195 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by Israeli fire since the protests began on March 30.

Israel says its actions are necessary to defend the border and stop infiltrations and attacks, which it accuses Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs the Gaza Strip, of orchestrating.

Israeli occupation forces have launched multiple onslaughts against Palestinians in Gaza, allegedly to get back at Hamas, since 2008.

Palestinians and rights groups say demonstrators have been shot while posing no real threat.

The protests have been calling for Palestinian refugees to return to their former homes now inside Israel.

More than 700,000 Palestinians fled or were expelled in the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation.

Israel says allowing the so-called right of return would mean the end of the country as a “Jewish” state.

Last Friday, seven Palestinians, including a 12-and 14-year-old, were killed in confrontations with Israeli forces along the Gaza border.

It was the bloodiest day of border protests since May 14, when more than 60 Palestinians died in violence accompanying the inauguration of the US embassy in Jerusalem, a move that enraged Palestinians.

The protests have seen Palestinians hurl stones and burn tyres. Israel says protesters have also targeted soldiers with explosive devices, grenades and gunfire, while infiltrations have been attempted.

Israeli snipers have been positioned on the opposite side of the fence.

The months of unrest have also led to several exchanges of rockets or mortars fired by Hamas and air strikes by Israel's military.