You are here
Iran might reconsider cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog
By Reuters - Jan 08,2018 - Last updated at Jan 08,2018
LONDON — Iran said on Monday it might reconsider its cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog if the United States failed to respect its commitments in the nuclear deal Tehran struck with world powers in 2015.
US President Donald Trump must decide by mid-January whether to continue waiving US sanctions on Iran's oil exports under the terms of the nuclear pact that eased economic pressure on Tehran in exchange for limits on its nuclear programme.
In October, Trump refused to certify that Iran was complying with the deal, also known by its acronym JCPOA, even though the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it was.
"If the United States does not meet its commitment in the JCPOA, the Islamic Republic of Iran would take decisions that might affect its current cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," Iran's nuclear chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, was quoted as telling IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano in a phone call.
The IAEA is an international organisation that seeks to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy, and is scrutinising Iran's compliance with the agreement.
Supporters of the deal insist that strong international monitoring will prevent Iran from developing nuclear bombs. Iran has denied that it is seeking nuclear weapons.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said on Monday that Tehran "would not prejudge the decision that America would take on January 13", but said it was ready for all possible outcomes and "all options were on the table".
Deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said world powers should be ready for a possible US withdrawal from the deal.
"The international community might come to this conclusion that the United States will withdraw from the JCPOA in the next few days," Araghchi was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA.
"The international community must be ready for this development," Araghchi added, warning that such a decision would affect stability in the region.
Trump is weighing whether the pact serves US security interests, while the other world powers that negotiated it — France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China — still strongly support it.
US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said in September that the United States should consider staying in the Iran deal unless it were proven that Tehran was not abiding by the agreement or that it was not in the US national interest to do so.
Related Articles
TEHRAN — Iran said Wednesday it now considers a UN probe into allegations of past nuclear weapons research closed after a watchdog published
TEHRAN — Iran said Sunday there would be no final implementation of a nuclear deal with world powers unless a probe into allegations of past
Iran said Saturday it never agreed to a deadline to provide answers on its controversial nuclear programme, after the UN atomic watchdog accused Tehran of failing to deliver on time.
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jan 08, 2018
Jan 08, 2018
Jan 08, 2018
Opinion
Jan 08, 2018
Jan 08, 2018
Jan 07, 2018
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment