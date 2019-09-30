Iraq, Syria reopen major border crossing retaken from Daesh

By AFP - Sep 30,2019 - Last updated at Sep 30,2019

People and media flood the Syrian side of the border-crossing between Albu Kamal in Syria and Al Qaim in Iraq, on Monday, after the crossing reopened on Monday after it was seized by the Daesh terror group in 2014 (AFP photo)

AL QAIM, Iraq — A border crossing on a vital highway linking the capitals of Iraq and Syria, seized by the Daesh terror group in 2014, reopened on Monday, an AFP reporter said.

Iraqi security forces had retaken the border post near the town of Al-Qaim in late 2017 as part of a massive operation backed by an international coalition against the extremists' self-proclaimed "caliphate".

On Monday, an AFP video journalist saw trucks hauling cargo across the terminal, which lies on a major highway connecting Baghdad and Damascus.

Close to the Euphrates River in Iraq's restive Anbar province, Al-Qaim faces Albu Kamal in Syria's vast eastern region of Deir Ezzor.

It is the only crossing between the two countries controlled by Syrian regime forces on one side and Iraqi federal authorities on the other.

Another crossing was destroyed in fighting, while the rest are controlled by Kurdish forces which have a degree of autonomy in both countries.

The roughly 600-kilometre frontier runs through both desert and mountains, making it extremely difficult to control.

Daesh launched a shock offensive in the summer of 2014, capturing swathes of Syria and northern Iraq.

Iraqi forces backed by the Hashed Al Shaabi paramilitary alliance and the anti-Daesh coalition waged a months-long campaign to reassert control, declaring victory over the extremists in late 2017.