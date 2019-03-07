Israel razes home of Palestinian suspect in deadly shootings

By AFP - Mar 07,2019 - Last updated at Mar 07,2019

People gather around the house of Palestinian assailant Assam Al Barghouthi after it was demolished by Israeli forces in the village of Kobar near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on Thursday (Reuters photo)

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM — Israel on Thursday razed the home of a Palestinian accused of shooting dead two soldiers in the West Bank and aiding another attack that caused a baby's death, Israeli forces said.

A military statement said that forces, border guards and defence ministry officials "demolished the residence of Assam Barghouthi in Kobar, north of Ramallah," in the Israeli-occupied territory.

Barghouthi is accused of shooting the soldiers at a bus stop near the Givat Assaf settlement in the Ramallah area on December 13.

At least two other people — including another soldier — were wounded, the army said at the time.

Israel’s domestic security service, the Shin Bet, has also accused him of involvement along with his brother in another shooting attack nearby, close to the Ofra housing unit, that caused the death of a baby and wounded seven.

In the December 9 shooting, a pregnant woman was seriously wounded and her baby was born prematurely by emergency caesarean and later died.

Barghouthi’s brother, Salah, 29, was killed during an arrest raid on December 12.

The armed wing of Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, which has fought three wars with Israel since 2008, has claimed Salah Barghouthi as one of its fighters.

In a statement following Assam Barghouthi’s arrest, last month Hamas praised him and the Palestinian resistance without claiming him as a member.

Assaf Barghouthi was arrested at the home of an alleged accomplice near Ramallah and was allegedly preparing more attacks, the Shin Bet said.

A Kalashnikov assault rifle, night-vision equipment and ammunition were seized during his arrest, according to the Shin Bet.

Israel regularly razes the homes of Palestinians accused of carrying out attacks against Israelis.

Rights groups criticise the practice as collective punishment since family members suffer from the actions of relatives.

“It is carried out without trial and without any requirement to present evidence,” says the B’Tselem organisation.