You are here
Lebanese ministry bans Wonder Woman film because of Israeli actress
By Reuters - May 31,2017 - Last updated at May 31,2017
An advertising billboard for ‘Wonder Woman’ movie is pictured along a highway, east of Beirut, Lebanon, on Wednesday (Reuters photo)
BEIRUT — Lebanon's interior ministry banned the new Wonder Woman film from cinemas on Wednesday because an Israeli actress plays the lead role, a ministry source and a security official said.
Lebanon considers Israel an enemy country and the Ministry of Economy and Trade oversees a boycott of any business transaction concerning Israel.
An interior ministry source said they had issued an order to ban the movie, which stars former Israeli army soldier Gal Gadot, based on a recommendation from the general security directorate.
The distributor for Warner Brothers in the region said the movie was set to premiere officially in most of Beirut's major cinemas on Wednesday night, after private showings had been held the day before. The public release screenings were cancelled a few hours in advance.
The ministry of economy had said in a statement on Tuesday that it had asked the general security directorate to prevent screenings of Wonder Woman due to Gadot's role in the film.
Israel fought a month-long war with its Lebanese foe Hizbollah in 2006, and has targeted the Iranian-backed armed group with strikes in Syria in recent years but there has been no major direct confrontation.
The 2006 war killed around 160 Israelis, most of them troops fighting inside Lebanon, while 1,200 people in Lebanon, mostly civilians, died in Israel's military barrages.
A UN-monitored ceasefire has largely held since the 2006 war, which also displaced a million people in Lebanon and nearly 500,000 in Israel.
Related Articles
AMMAN – In its 22nd cycle, the Franco Arab Film Festival is featuring this year short movies highlighting stories and aspirations of Syrian
AMMAN — Jordan’s submission of “3000 Nights” to the Foreign Language Film category in the 89th Academy Awards will draw attention to the pli
RABAT — Moroccan director Nabil Ayouch’s movie on prostitution, “Much Loved”, shown in Cannes but banned at home, has stirred heated debate
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
May 31, 2017
May 31, 2017
Opinion
May 31, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment