No coordination between Lebanese and Syrian armies against Daesh — Lebanese military source

A photo taken on Wednesday during a tour guided by the Lebanese Shiite Hizbollah movement shows members of the Syrian government forces riding over a tank at a position in a mountainous area around the Syrian town of Flita near the border with Lebanon (AFP photo)

BEIRUT — The Lebanese army will not coordinate with the Syrian army to fight against the Daesh terror group in the Lebanese-Syrian border zone, a military source told Reuters on Saturday, rejecting a local media report of direct military cooperation between the two.

The source said the Lebanese army had the military capability to confront and defeat the group without any regional or

international support.

The presence of the Daesh group and Al Nusra Front militants in pockets on Lebanon's border is the biggest military spillover into the country from Syria's civil war.

An offensive launched last month by Lebanon's Hizbollah — a key ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad — forced Al Nusra Front militants to leave for a rebel-held area in northwest Syria under an evacuation deal.

The Lebanese army did not take part in that offensive, but has been widely expected to lead an attack against the Daesh pocket.

On Friday Hizbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said an assault on Daesh militants in the border zone would begin in a few days.

He said the Lebanese army would attack the Daesh group from the Lebanese side of the border, while Hizbollah and the Syrian army would simultaneously attack from the Syrian side.

Hizbollah has been fighting alongside the Syrian army against rebels including hardline Islamists in Syria.

On Saturday Lebanese newspaper Al Joumhouria reported from sources that direct military coordination had occurred between the Syrian and Lebanese armies regarding the upcoming offensive against Daesh.

The military source said the Lebanese army had been attacking Daesh for some time, by preventing it spreading further and cutting supply routes.

Lebanese state news agency NNA and a Hizbollah media unit said on Saturday the Lebanese army had shelled Daesh positions in the Ras Baalbek and Al Qaa areas of northeast Lebanon.