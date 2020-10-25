Palestinian dies after confrontation with Israeli forces

Palestinian mourners carry the body of 18-year-old Amer Abdel Rahim Sanouber, who died following a confrontation with Israeli forces, during his funeral in the village of Yatma in the occupied West Bank, on Sunday (AFP photo)

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories — An 18-year-old Palestinian died on Sunday after a confrontation with Israeli forces, with the army saying it happened while trying to flee and Palestinian officials saying he had been beaten.

The Palestinian health ministry said that Amer Abdel-Rahim Sanouber from the village of Yatma in the occupied West Bank arrived at hospital after being “severely beaten on the neck”.

The head of the Palestine Medical Complex, Ahmed Al Betawi, was quoted in the ministry statement as a identifying Sanouber as a “martyr” who was brought to the hospital at 3:00am with “signs of violence and beatings on his neck from the back”.

In a statement, the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) accused Israeli forces of “a monstrous act of brutality against a defenceless young man whose only crime was being Palestinian”.

Senior PLO official Hanan Ashrawi said in the statement that Sanouber had been “bludgeoned” by Israeli forces.

Asked about the incident, Israel’s army said soldiers responded to an incident north of Ramallah after rocks were hurled at an army vehicle.

Forces “in the area were dispatched to the scene and searched the area for assailants” the army statement said.

“Initial details suggest that upon the arrival of the forces... the two suspects tried to escape by foot,” it said.

It said forces at the scene and army medical teams provided medical attention to the suspect, who was “declared dead” following several “resuscitation attempts”.

Details of altercations involving Palestinians and Israel’s army in the West Bank have been harder to access since the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority ended security coordination with Israel in May.

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said the decision was made in response to Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank.