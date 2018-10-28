Palestinian dies of wounds after Gaza clashes confrontations

By AFP - Oct 28,2018 - Last updated at Oct 28,2018

Palestinian protesters ride in a truck waving Palestinian flags as they bring tyres to be burnt for cover during confrontations along the border with Israel east of Gaza City on Friday (AFP photo)

GAZA — A Palestinian has died two days after suffering gunshot wounds in clashes on the Israeli-Gaza border, the health ministry in the besieged enclave said on Sunday.

The death raises to seven the number of Palestinians killed as a result of Friday's clashes when thousands again approached the border fence.

Yahya Al Hassanat, 37, was shot in the head along the border near Al Bureij in central Gaza, the ministry said.

Five other Palestinians were also shot dead during Friday's protests, the ministry said, while one died when a grenade he was carrying exploded accidentally, according to witnesses.

At least 214 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in months of protests and clashes along the Gaza border.

One Israeli soldier has been killed since the protests and clashes began on March 30.

Israel says its actions are necessary to defend the border and stop infiltrations and attacks, which it accuses Hamas of seeking to orchestrate.

Palestinians and rights groups say protesters have been shot while posing little threat.

The Israelis have launched three onslaughts against the Palestinians in Gaza and the ruling resistance group there, Hamas, since 2008.

Later on Friday and into Saturday, Palestinians fired dozens of rockets into southern Israel, which responded with extensive air strikes.

The violence came to an end after Islamic Jihad, the Palestinian resistance group that launched the rockets, said it had agreed to an Egyptian-brokered truce.

No one was killed from the rocket fire and air strikes.

Several military flare-ups have occurred in the months since the protests began, prompting fears of a new war between the two sides.