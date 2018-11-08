Palestinian dies from wounds in border unrest — Gaza ministry

By AFP - Nov 08,2018 - Last updated at Nov 08,2018

A Palestinian protester carries a national flag as he hurls stones during a demonstration calling for an end to the Israeli blockade on Gaza, on a beach in Beit Lahia near the maritime border with Israel, on Monday (AFP photo)

GAZA — A Palestinian injured by Israeli fire during protests on the Gaza border has succumbed to his wounds, the Palestinian health ministry in the Gaza Strip said on Thursday.

Ahmad Al Najar, 21, was shot by Israeli fire east of Khan Yunis, and was later transferred to the occupied West Bank for treatment, a health ministry spokesman said in a statement.

He died on Wednesday, the spokesman added.

At least 219 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since months of often violent border protests began in March, according to an AFP tally.

One Israeli soldier was killed.

Recent days have seen progress towards an agreement whereby Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas would stop the protests in return for an easing of Israel's blockade of the coastal enclave.

Border protests have been ongoing since March 30 in the Gaza Strip, which is run by Islamist movement Hamas and has been under a crippling blockade by Israel for more than a decade.

Demonstrators are calling for the right for Palestinians to return to their former homes, from which their families were expelled or fled during the 1948 war surrounding the creation of Israel.

The rallies frequently turn violent on the closely-guarded frontier.

At least 198 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March 30.

Israel claims its actions are aimed at protecting its territory.

The Israelis accuse Hamas of orchestrating the demonstrations — including the participation of children — as cover for its hostile activities.

Since 2008, Israeli occupation troops have launched three offensives against Gaza and Hamas, killing countless Palestinians, including children.

Following a period of relative calm, there has been a resurgence in mass protests in recent weeks.

Gaza’s 2 million residents endure dire living conditions including a shortage of safe drinking water and regular power cuts.

The World Bank said last month Gaza’s economy is in “free fall”, as cuts to aid and salaries add to the damaging impact of the blockade.