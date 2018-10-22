Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces in alleged stabbing attempt in Hebron

A Palestinian youth runs past a rolling burning tyre during confrontation with Israeli forces following a demonstration after the weekly Friday prayers, in the centre of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, on Friday (AFP photo)

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM — Israeli occupation forces shot a Palestinian man dead after he allegedly tried to stab a member of Israeli forces near a holy site in the occupied city of Hebron, south of the occupied West Bank.

A statement by the Israeli occupation authorities said he “ attempted to stab him adjacent to the Cave of the Patriarchs, lightly injuring him”.

The Israeli forces then opened fire and killed him, according to the statement.

The Palestinian health ministry has yet to confirm the identity of the alleged assailant, but the occupation authorities say he was Palestinian, but gave no further details.

Tension in the occupied West Bank has increased as a number of Israeli forces and settlers were killed over the past few weeks.

On October 15 a Palestinian was shot dead after allegedly stabbing a member of Israeli forces in the northern occupied West Bank, while, earlier this month, a Palestinian shot dead two Israelis and wounded another in a West Bank industrial zone.

A wave of mainly lone-wolf Palestinian attacks against Israeli settlers and forces broke out in 2015, but has since receded.

However, analysts remain concerned over the potential for another surge with the recent US and Israeli escalations and policies.

The situation in the West Bank and the besieged Gaza enclave remains volatile as Israeli forces tighten the noose on Palestinians and authorities announced more settlements to be built.

Most recently, the Israeli authorities postponed the demolition of the Khan Al Ahmar village near the occupied city of Jerusalem after months of protests and court proceedings.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed and injured in Gaza by Israeli fire, as protests pick-up pace against the decade-long Israeli blockade.

The Israelis have carried out several strikes against Palestinians in Gaza and the strip’s ruling resistance group, Hamas, alleging these air strikes targeted militant locations.

Since 2008, the Israelis launched three onslaughts against Hamas, killing thousands of Palestinians, including children and elderly civilians.