Plane skids off Turkish runway on Black Sea coast, passengers unhurt
By Reuters - Jan 14,2018 - Last updated at Jan 14,2018
ISTANBUL - A Pegasus Airlines flight skidded off the runway of a Turkish coastal airport and ended up halfway down a steep slope into the Black Sea, but no passengers or crew were hurt, Turkish media reported on Sunday.
The incident happened on Saturday night at Trabzon airport in northeast Turkey. Pictures from the site showed the plane's nose close to the water's edge.
Pegasus Airlines said in a statement that the Boeing 737-800 aircraft, flying from Ankara to Trabzon, "had a runway excursion incident" as it landed but the 162 passengers, two pilots and four cabin crew were unhurt.
