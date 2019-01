Qatar rejects normalising ties with ‘criminal’ Assad

Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani holds a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (not photographed) at the Sheraton Grand in the Qatari capital Doha, Qatar, on Sunday (Reuters photo)

DOHA — Qatar's foreign minister ruled out on Monday the possibility of reopening an embassy in Damascus, in line with some other Gulf countries, calling Syrian President Bashar Assad a war criminal.

‘‘Normalisation [of relations] with the Syrian regime at this stage is the normalisation of a person involved in war crimes, and this should not be acceptable,’’ said Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at a Doha press conference.

Thani said the reasons why Assad — who was elected unopposed in 2000 and has stayed in power during nearly eight years of civil war — was excluded from the international community are still in place.

He added that Damascus under Assad should not be allowed back into the Arab League — its membership was suspended in 2011 — as ‘‘the Syrian people are still under bombardment... by the Syrian regime’’.

His comments come after Gulf neighbours the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain announced late last month they reopened their Damascus embassies.

The UAE's Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash Tweeted that his country was doing so in part because of the influence of Iran and one of Qatar's strongest allies, Turkey, in Syria.

Tehran has been a staunch supporter of Assad's government and has expanded its military footprint in Syria throughout the course of the conflict.

That move also emphasised the foreign policy differences between the three Gulf states.

For the past 19 months Qatar has been in a deep diplomatic dispute with the UAE and Bahrain, in part over the direction of Doha's regional foreign policy in recent years.

Qatar has been instrumental in the Syrian civil war supplying weapons to rebel groups, according to institutions such as the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Syria's opposition leader Nasr Al Hariri has pleaded with Arab leaders not to rebuild relation with Assad as his government now controls almost two-thirds of the country following military backing from Russia and Iran

Thani was speaking at a press conference announcing Qatar had agreed to commit $20 million (17.5 million euros) to an African Union (AU) fund to help cover costs to return illegal African refugees stranded in crisis-hit Libya in north Africa to their home countries.

AU Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat said the money was vitally needed.

‘‘I hope this is the beginning for a solution to a very, very difficult issue,’’ he said.

‘‘Since last year, we have brought back 30,000 migrants from Libya to their own countries, but the number is bigger than that.’’

The issue of migrants departing from Libya, particular to Europe, has become a major political and social headache for several countries.

Italy's interior ministry said this month that some 23,270 people landed in Italy in 2018, most of who had set off from Libya.